On the night of Friday, January 26, 2024, on the field of the Caliente stadium, the Tijuana Xolos They received a visit from Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajarafor the duel corresponding to day three of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Those led by Argentine strategist Fernando Gago took to the field with the intention of achieving their first victory of the year. However, the borderers would not be an easy rival. With a goal from Carlos González at minute nineteen of the first half, Miguel's men: 'Piojo' Herrera took the lead on the scoreboard. In the second half, at minute sixty-six, Chivas found the equalizer through Roberto Alvarado.
The red and white squad tried, but could not find the winning goal, and, once again, they had to settle for a draw, thus adding only two points out of nine possible at this start of the campaign.
Of the last five confrontations between Chivas and Toluca, those of the Rebaño have won one, Toluca another and the rest have all been draws. The last result recorded between both teams was a 1-1 draw, and the duel took place at the Nemesio Diez stadium.
He Atlético San Luis maintains a slight advantage over Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara. In the last five matches, the Potosinos have won two games, Chivas only one and the other two ended in a draw. However, the last time they met, the final result ended 3-1 in favor of the rojiblancos.
The last time the Ciudad Juarez Braves They beat the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, it was in the Clausura 2021 tournament. Since then they have faced each other five times, Chivas has won two of those matches and there have been three draws.
The last time Mazatlan and Chivas faced each other, it was on matchday eleven of the Apertura 2023 tournament. Those from the Rebaño Sagrado played at home, therefore they were favorites. However, Mazatlán pulled out all the stops and took the three points from the Akron stadium, winning 3-1 against the rojiblancos.
The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara have five consecutive wins over the Necaxa Hydrorays. The last time that those from Aguascalientes defeated the Sacred Flock, it was on matchday number six of the 2019 Apertura tournament.
