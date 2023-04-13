Real Madrid beat Chelsea with authority in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. The Whites, who had just eliminated Liverpool in the round of 16, asserted their home status and achieved a significant advantage for the second leg at Stamford Bridge. The goals from Benzema and Asensio were key in the Merengue victory, which demonstrated their defensive solidity and their ability to generate danger in attack. However, Chelsea did not give up at any time and looked for the goal until the end of the game. In short, an intense and exciting match that leaves everything to be decided on the return leg in London.
Obtaining a good result in that game will be essential to face the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid with the best face.
The London team still dreams of trying to reach European positions in the league championship.
It is never easy to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, because Londoners know that getting a positive result from that stadium is practically a utopia. But in football you never know… Will they give the bell?
They face a great rival as a visitor. The star of his team, Ivan Toney, continues to fight to be among the top three scorers in the entire championship. It is another team that is struggling to reach positions that give access to Europe.
Perhaps it is the most difficult game that remains in the season. They face the current leaders, Arsenal… Will they continue to be leaders at this point? You never know… Well, we already know what Guardiola’s Manchester City is capable of.
Duel against an a priori inferior rival, but at this point “the cherries” will be fighting to certify their permanence or get out of relegation. Tough game to be matchday 35.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
4/15/23
|
16:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
4/18/23
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UCL
|
brentford
|
4/26/23
|
20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
2/5/23
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Bournmeouth
|
5/6/23
|
16:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
