Saturday, February 3, Azteca stadium field. The Eagles of America received a visit from Monterrey Soccer Clubwho took the overall lead from them just last day, due to a matter of goals scored.
The match looked to be one of the closest of the day. The memory of what was experienced in the previous tournament between Jesús Gallardo and Richard Sánchez was still fresh, added to the fact that it would be the first time that Fernando: the 'Tano' Ortíz would play, as a rival, a match on the court where he so many times directed as local.
Diego Valdés made use of his exquisite quality and put the Azulcremas in front at minute twenty-four of the first half. Rayados seemed to have come out with a defensive proposal; The goal against, in the opinion of their own fans, seemed like a fair punishment.
However, 'Corcho' Rodríguez, who has been one of the best elements of Monterrey in this start of the tournament, served in the area for Sergio Canales, who settled the ball and made it 1-1 shortly before the end of the first half.
In the second half, both teams created danger, but they could not achieve it and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Héctor Moreno was expelled from the game in the agony of the game, so he will miss the match against Tuzos del Pachuca.
Monterrey has two wins in a row over the Pachuca Tuzos. The last time that the people from Hidalgo beat the northerners was in the group stage of the Apertura 2022 tournament, by a score of 6-2.
The last time Toluca and Rayados faced each other, it was on matchday number five of the Apertura 2023 tournament. That represented, for the Monterrey Football Club, the third consecutive defeat, unleashing concern in more than one fan.
The Monterrey Soccer Club has four wins in a row over the Ciudad Juarez Braves. The last time the border squad defeated the Monterrey team was on matchday number twelve of the 2021 Apertura tournament, when Juárez was still led by Ricardo: 'Tuca' Ferretti.
The Monterrey Football Club has four consecutive wins against the Tijuana Xolos. The last time that the border squad defeated those from Cerro de la Silla, it was on matchday number eight of the Apertura 2020 tournament. Since then they have faced each other six times; four wins for Rayados and two draws.
In the last five confrontations between Club de Fútbol Monterrey and the UNAM Pumas, the people of Monterrey have a balance in their favor. They have won three times, tied once and only recorded one defeat, suffered in the already somewhat distant Clausura 2022.
#schedule #América #games #result #Monterrey #PUBLISH
Leave a Reply