Monterrey fell in the last game of round 15 against Santos Laguna by a score of 2-1. In this game in which there was everything, La Pandilla’s goal was the work of Rogelio Funes Mori, who went from being a hero to a villain, since minutes later he was sent off for complaints against the referee.
With this setback, the royals were left with 34 points and continue as leaders in the Clausura general table. Here we present the next games from the Rayados group.
Mazatlán vs Monterrey – Round 16 – Liga MX
Maximiliano Meza. / Jam Media/Getty Images
The next game for the Rayados team will be against Mazatlán. The last place in the general against the first, without a doubt, polar opposites.
In the last 5 registered games, La Pandilla does not know what it is like to lose against the Cañoneros, registering 3 wins and 2 draws.
Monterrey vs Pumas – Round 17 – Liga MX
Rogelio Funes Mori. / Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich closed the activity of the regular phase of the tournament by facing Pumas, in one of the most anticipated games of the day.
In the most recent games, the balance leans in favor of Monterrey with 2 wins, 2 draws and a win for the cats.
