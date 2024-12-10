The day and time of the clash that will face the Sevilla FC with the UD Almeríaa team from LaLiga Hypermotion (Second division), in the round of 32 of the King’s Cup. The tie will be played in a single match at the UD Almería Stadium on Saturday, January 4 2025 at 5:30 p.m. and the duel will be offered by Movistar+.

The one in Almería will be the first official match of 2025 for García Pimienta’s men. And the first also without the legend Jesús Navas. After this cup duel, the Sevillistas will return to LaLiga the following Saturday, January 11, to face Valencia at the Sánchez-Pizjuán at 9:00 p.m.

Rubi’s Almería is currently third in the Second Division, in promotion play-off positions. He has accumulated 11 official matches without losing between the league and the Cup. He is a serious candidate to return to First Division and maintains in his ranks high-level footballers such as Marc Pubill, Sergio Arribas or the Colombian Luis Suárez, top scorer in the category with 12 goals.

The only previous cup competition between both teams dates back to the 2020-21 season, in the quarterfinals, with Sevilla qualifying 0-1 thanks to a goal from Ocampos. That month of February 2021, Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla FC exhibited its usual signs of reliability and competitiveness, sealing the pass against the Almeria team to reach the semi-finals, where they would be eliminated at the hands of Barça. Sevilla FC beat the Indálico team with seriousness 0-1 in a match in which the Argentine Papu Gómez made his debut as a Sevilla player, leaving good details, and in which Lucas Ocampos scored the decisive goal.