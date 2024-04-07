When it was believed that March was a month full of games, April arrived to surprise the Millionaire with a string of matches between weekends and business days. For the duel against Scoundrelthey took the lead first in the 14th minute through a shot from the edge of the area by Lautaro Giaccone. However, the Colombian Miguel Borja He put on the hero suit by achieving his double at 67' and 87'. He first appeared inside the area to push in a cross. Pablo Solari and later he hit a ball in a great way. Nacho Fernandez leaving the goalkeeper without a chance. With this, The band is third of the Zone A with 24 units, only one below Argentinos Juniors and Central Barracks.

In 90min We help you review how the team's itinerary continues. Martin Demichelis:

🔥 REMONTAGE AND RELIEF IN THE MOST MONUMENTAL 👉 River Plate began losing against Rosario Central (Giaccone), Demichelis reached into the bank and managed to turn it around, with a double from Borja, to win a vital victory (2-1) in Zone A of the #LaLigaCup. 🗓️ With 24… pic.twitter.com/jnenQmQ4Z8 — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) April 8, 2024

🏟️ Ticket sales | River vs. National | #Liberators 📆 Members with TLM: Thursday 4/4, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (priority to purchase in your own location).

📆 Members without TLM: Friday 5/4, from 10 a.m.

📆 We are River: Friday 5/4, from 5 p.m. ℹ️ https://t.co/xJuG9TQyYK pic.twitter.com/n2U4hBc9h7 — River Plate (@RiverPlate) April 4, 2024

Well, none of Friday's results are enough for River to qualify if they win on Sunday. They will have to beat Central and wait for the last date in Córdoba against Instituto. — Juan Cortese (@juancortese) April 6, 2024