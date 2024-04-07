After a great debut in the Copa Libertadores 2024, River received Central Rosary in it More Monumental in a very important match for qualification to the quarterfinals of the League Cup which, in the same way, is defined in the next meeting before Institute.
When it was believed that March was a month full of games, April arrived to surprise the Millionaire with a string of matches between weekends and business days. For the duel against Scoundrelthey took the lead first in the 14th minute through a shot from the edge of the area by Lautaro Giaccone. However, the Colombian Miguel Borja He put on the hero suit by achieving his double at 67' and 87'. He first appeared inside the area to push in a cross. Pablo Solari and later he hit a ball in a great way. Nacho Fernandez leaving the goalkeeper without a chance. With this, The band is third of the Zone A with 24 units, only one below Argentinos Juniors and Central Barracks.
In 90min We help you review how the team's itinerary continues. Martin Demichelis:
Thursday, April 11 – River Plate vs Nacional – Date 2 – Copa Libertadores
First home game in the Libertadores 2024 against a team that usually gives headaches and, in principle, are the two favorites to advance to the next phase. Both won their debut match by 2 goals and did not concede any goals.
Sunday, April 14 – Instituto vs River – Date 14 – LPF
El Millo closes the last date of the League Cup traveling to Córdoba to face Instituto in a match where they will finish defining which teams will play in the quarterfinals and there is still no fixed stage.
Wednesday, April 24 – Libertad vs River Plate – Date 3 – Copa Libertadores
The third meeting for Libertadores Cup It will be as a visitor before Freedom from Paraguay that arrives as a leader in its league.
Tuesday, May 7 – Nacional vs River Plate – Date 4 – Copa Libertadores
Second and last game against National In the group stage, it would begin to define who advances to the round of 16.
It should be noted that, if they qualify for the quarterfinals of the League Cup, said match would be played on the weekend of April 21, therefore, it would be prior to visiting Nacional.
May 10 or 11 – River Plate vs Central Córdoba – Date 1 – LPF
The Professional Soccer League is scheduled to begin the weekend of May 12, however, River has commitments for Libertadores Cup both before and after this meeting. Therefore, it could not debut on a Sunday and the date would be moved to Friday the 10th or Saturday the 11th.
