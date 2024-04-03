After having lost in the League Cup in view of Hurricane, River Plate had its debut in the Copa Libertadores 2024 this Tuesday and did so with a valuable 0-2 victory against the Deportivo Táchira in it Pueblo Nuevo Stadiumthanks to the Uruguayan's notes Sebastian Boselli and the Italian-Uruguayan Nicolas Fonseca to stand at the top of the Group H with three points.
He Millionaire has no respite and 90min Let's review how your calendar follows:
Sunday, April 7 – River vs Rosario Central – Date 13 – LPF
It will be the last game to be played in the More Monumental in the League Cup since the last date is as a visitor and the playoffs, if qualified, will be on a neutral court.
It's going to be a very interesting match knowing the latest history between these two teams.
Thursday, April 11 – River Plate vs Nacional – Date 2 – Copa Libertadores
First home game in Libertadores 2024 against a team that usually gives headaches and, in principle, are the favorites to advance to the phase.
Sunday, April 14 – Instituto vs River – Date 14 – LPF
El Millo closes the last date of the League Cup traveling to Córdoba to face Instituto in a match where they will finish defining which teams will play in the quarterfinals.
Wednesday, April 24 – Libertad vs River Plate – Date 3 – Copa Libertadores
The third meeting for Libertadores Cup It will be as a visitor before Freedom from Paraguay that arrives as a leader in its league.
Tuesday, May 7 – Nacional vs River Plate – Date 4 – Copa Libertadores
Second and last game against National In the group stage, it would begin to define who advances to the round of 16.
It should be noted that if they qualify for the quarterfinals of the League Cup, said match would be played on the weekend of April 21, therefore, it would be prior to visiting Nacional.
