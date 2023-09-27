Real Madrid won against Las Palmas on matchday 7 of La Liga. Ancelotti’s men face a stretch of the season with many games in a row, now there is no time to waste and we have to look ahead to the next matches.
This weekend there will be a new League matchday, number 8, in which Real Madrid will travel to the Montilivi Stadium to face Girona. It is an exit that in recent years has given Madrid more than a headache, and Girona has also started the season at a very high level. At the moment, he doesn’t know what it’s like to lose a game in this league.
The 2023/24 Champions League has started. On the first day, Real Madrid beat Unión Berlin 1-0 in injury time, and on the second day they will have to visit the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to face Napoli.
Real Madrid will play again at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday 9, the last one before the national team break. The whites will host Osasuna, a team that is always difficult to beat but who they will have to defeat to avoid going into the break with a bad taste in their mouths.
After the break, Ancelotti’s team will return to activity visiting one of the most complicated fields in LaLiga: the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Real Madrid will face Sevilla where one of the protagonists will be Sergio Ramos, since he will face his former team.
Real Madrid will play its third group stage match of the 2023/24 Champions League in Portugal, against a Braga team that already surprised against Napoli by losing 1-2. This will be the last match of the first round of the group stage.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Girona
|
September 30th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
The league
|
Naples
|
October 3
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Osasuna
|
October 7
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Seville
|
October 21
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Panty
|
October 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
#schedule #Real #Madrids #matches #match #Las #Palmas #League