Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu. This time they had to come back from an early goal by Barrenetxea, the same script as against Getafe but with a quicker response.
Fede Valverde tied the match as soon as the second half began, and Joselu put the final score 2-1 with a header to continue the streak of 5 victories. Now Real Madrid is thinking about its next event, which will be in the Champions League.
The Champions League also returns to the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid will debut in this competition at home by hosting Unión de Berlin. The white team is in group C along with Napoli and Sporting de Braga, in addition to the German team.
On the sixth day of the league we will have a Madrid derby, the second of the season for the white team. Ancelotti’s team will visit the Civitas Metropolitano to face Atlético de Madrid in a match that may already begin to mark differences between both teams.
The seventh day of the League will be interweekly. Real Madrid returns to the Santiago Bernabéu to welcome one of the newly promoted teams, UD Las Palmas. The whites have the obligation to win the game, and we will see if Ancelotti opts for rotations before the close games that await the team.
On the eighth day of the League, Real Madrid will travel to the Montilivi Stadium to face Girona. It is an exit that in recent years has given Madrid more than a headache.
The second match for Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage will be the visit to Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli and Real Madrid have serious chances of being first in Group C, so this confrontation could be vital.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Union Berlin
|
September 20
|
18:45 ESP, 13:45 ARG, 10:45 MX
|
Champions League
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
24th September
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
September 27th
|
19:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
The league
|
Girona
|
September 30th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
The league
|
Naples
|
October 3
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
#schedule #Real #Madrids #games #victory #Real #Sociedad
Leave a Reply