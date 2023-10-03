This article offers an early analysis of Real Madrid’s next five games, highlighting the expectations and challenges the team will face in its immediate schedule. The meringues managed to beat Naples tonight in a frenetic match in which the most outstanding players were Vini Jr, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde.
Real Madrid will play again at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday 9, the last one before the national team break. The whites will host Osasuna, a team that is always difficult to beat but who they will have to defeat to avoid going into the break with a bad taste in their mouths.
After the break, Ancelotti’s team will return to activity visiting one of the most complicated fields in LaLiga: the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Real Madrid will face Sevilla where one of the protagonists will be Sergio Ramos, since he will face his former team.
Real Madrid will play its third group stage match of the 2023/24 Champions League in Portugal, against a Braga team that already surprised against Napoli by losing 1-2. This will be the last match of the first round of the group stage.
The first official Clásico of the 2023/24 season arrives. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face each other in the most anticipated and most followed duel on the football planet. A duel in which they will measure their strength in the fight for the league title.
The meringues dream of reaching this match having beaten Barcelona in the league duel and remaining at the top of the standings.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Osasuna
|
October 7
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Seville
|
October 21
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Panty
|
October 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Barça
|
October 28
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
to confirm
|
Vallecano Ray
|
November 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
to confirm
