Today Real Madrid faced Athletic Club de Bilbao at 9:00 p.m. at the Santiago Bernabéu. Below we leave you with the schedule of the next five Real Madrid games
Due to the Cup final, Real Madrid will have more than a week to prepare for what is possibly the most important match for the whites: the first leg of the Champions League against Manchester City.
Spaniards and English already faced each other last season and Ancelotti's team will seek revenge, and for this it is essential to get a good result in the first leg.
9/4/2024: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (21:00) – Champions League
After facing Athletic, Madrid will face the other Cup finalist. This time
Ancelotti's team will have to travel to the Balearic Islands to face Mallorca. In order to move away from the bottom zone, they need the victory at home no matter what, against a Real Madrid that is playing for the League title.
A week after the first leg, Real Madrid will face Manchester City again, this time at the Etihad Stadium. Although everything will depend on the result of the first leg, this match appears to be crucial and Ancelotti knows that his team must do a good job against the English to reach the semi-finals.
One of the most important matches in world football is coming, the Clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. In addition to the relevance that a match of this size already has, the match comes at a crucial moment of the season for the outcome of LaLiga. Real Madrid can leave the championship sealed if they get the three points or add excitement in the final days if they lose against Xavi's team.
After these tough matches, Real Madrid will have a new match in another tough venue such as Anoeta. The Madridistas are going through a crucial moment of the season in these matches.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Manchester City
|
April 9th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
|
Majorca
|
April 13th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
April 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
|
FC Barcelona
|
April, the 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Real society
|
April 27
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
#schedule #Real #Madrid39s #games #match #Athletic
Leave a Reply