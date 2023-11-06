After the draw against Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid faces a series of crucial challenges on its calendar. Let’s analyze the next five games that will define their path in the season.
Real Madrid vs Sporting de Braga, 4th day of the Champions League group stage
15 days after visiting Portugal, Real Madrid will return to play in the Champions League and host Sporting de Braga at the Santiago Bernabéu. Madrid is the group leader with 9 points out of a possible 9 and a victory would practically close qualification for the round of 16, depending on the result of another match.
Real Madrid vs Valencia, 13th matchday of LaLiga
After the duel against Braga, LaLiga will return to the Santiago Bernabéu with a real great game. Ancelotti’s team will host Valencia which, even if it is not at its best, is always a match full of emotion and controversy. It will be the last game before the national team break.
Cádiz vs Real Madrid, 14th matchday of LaLiga
After the last national team break of 2023, Real Madrid will return to work against Cádiz. The Cádiz team has deflated in recent weeks and knows that it needs to add three at a time again, although with Real Madrid ahead it is a complicated but not impossible task.
Real Madrid vs Napoli, 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League
Real Madrid returns to the Champions League facing Napoli at the Santiago Bernabéu with first place in the group at stake. The whites have already won the first match at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and could go into this duel qualified for the round of 16, everything will depend on what happens the previous day.
Real Madrid vs Granada, 15th matchday of LaLiga
The merengue team will face off against the Nasrid team in a match in which the whites start as clear favorites to win. Next month’s calendar is not excessively complicated for Ancelotti’s team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Panty
|
November 8th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Valencia
|
November 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Cadiz
|
November 26
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Grenade
|
December 3
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
DAZN
