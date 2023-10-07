Real Madrid received Osasuna this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in the match corresponding to matchday 9 of the League, a match that the merengue club dominated from start to finish with a resounding 4-0 victory.
As we say, after this duel comes the second international break of the 2023/24 season, so Ancelotti will be left with very few players to prepare for the next match. These are the games that the whites will have to face when they return to work.
Sevilla vs Real Madrid, 10th matchday of LaLiga
As soon as they return from the break, Ancelotti’s team will return to activity, visiting one of the most complicated fields in LaLiga: the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Real Madrid will face Sevilla where one of the protagonists will be Sergio Ramos, since he will face his former team.
Braga vs Real Madrid, 3rd day of the group stage of the Champions League
The return from the break will be intense for Madrid, because after visiting the Pizjuán in the League the banks will have a Champions League match. Madrid will travel to Portugal to face Sporting de Braga on the third day of the group stage.
A trap game since Madrid is obliged to get the three points but in which we could see rotations thinking about the League match.
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 11th matchday of the League
The first official Clásico of the 2023/24 season arrives. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face each other in the most anticipated and most followed duel on the football planet. A duel in which they will measure their strength in the fight for the league title.
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, 12th day of the League
After the Classic, Rea Madrid will have a week to prepare for the next match, which will be the Madrid derby against Rayo Vallecano. The team from Vallecas is making a good start to the season and knows what it means to put Ancelotti’s team on the ropes.
Real Madrid vs Sporting de Braga, 4th day of the Champions League group stage
15 after visiting Portugal, Rea Madrid receives Sporting de Braga at the Santiago Bernabéu. If the whites manage to get 6 points in the double confrontation with the Portuguese team, they will practically guarantee qualification for the round of 16.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Seville
|
October 21
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Sporting Braga
|
October 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
October 28
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Vallecano Ray
|
November 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Sporting Braga
|
November 8th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
