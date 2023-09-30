Real Madrid visited the Montilivi stadium this Saturday to face Girona in one of the most exciting duels of this 8th round of the League in which there was more than just three points at stake: the lead. The white team won 3-0 despite Nacho’s expulsion.
After this frenetic duel against Girona, Ancelotti’s team has no rest and will have to face two games before the national team break. These are the next commitments that await Real Madrid
Napoli vs Real Madrid, 2nd day of the group stage of the Champions League
The next commitment of the Real Madrid team will be in its competition par excellence: the Champions League. On the first day, Ancelotti’s team beat Unión Berlin 1-0 in injury time, and on the second day they will have to visit the Diego Armando Maradona stadium to face Napoli.
In principle, the Italian team is the one who can put Real Madrid in trouble for the first position in the group.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 9th matchday of LaLiga
In the same week, Real Madrid will play again at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday 9, the last one before the national team break. The whites will host Osasuna, a team that is always difficult to beat but who they will have to defeat to avoid going into the break with a bad taste in their mouths.
Sevilla vs Real Madrid, 10th matchday of LaLiga
After the break, Ancelotti’s team will return to activity visiting one of the most complicated fields in LaLiga: the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Real Madrid will face Sevilla where one of the protagonists will be Sergio Ramos, since he will face his former team.
Braga vs Real Madrid, 3rd day of the Champions League group stage
The return from the break will be intense for Madrid, because after visiting the Pizjuán in the League the banks will have a Champions League match. Madrid will travel to Portugal to face Sporting de Braga on the third day of the group stage.
A trap game since Madrid is forced to get the three points but in which we could see rotations thinking about the League match.
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 11th matchday of the League
The first official Clásico of the 2023/24 season arrives. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face each other in the most anticipated and most followed duel on the football planet. A duel in which they will measure their strength in the fight for the league title.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Naples
|
October 3
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Osasuna
|
October 7
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Seville
|
October 21
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Sporting Braga
|
October 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
October 28
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
