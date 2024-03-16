Real Madrid faced Osasuna this Saturday at the El Sadar stadium in the match corresponding to the 29th matchday of LaLiga. The match ended with a 4-2 victory for the leader, with two goals from Vini, one from Carvajal and another from Brahim.
After this match, Real Madrid goes into the national team break as leader of LaLiga but when they return they will have a busy schedule with key matches for the outcome of the season and the race to win titles. These are the next commitments of Ancelotti's team.
Once the international break ends, Real Madrid will host an Athletic Club that is having a very good season, fifth in the standings and finalists in the Copa del Rey. Ernesto Valverde's men compete at a high level, so it will be a complicated match for the merengue team, which will have to give their all to get the three points from the clash.
We will see if Valverde comes out with everything to make things difficult for Real Madrid, or if, on the contrary, he saves some piece for that Cup final.
3/31/2024: Real Madrid vs Athletic Club (21:00) – LaLiga
Due to the Cup final, Real Madrid will have more than a week to prepare for what is possibly the most important match for the whites: the first leg of the Champions League against Manchester City.
Spaniards and English already faced each other last season and Ancelotti's team will seek revenge, and for this it is essential to get a good result in the first leg.
9/4/2024: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (21:00) – Champions League
After facing Athletic, Madrid will face the other Cup finalist. This time
Ancelotti's team will have to travel to the Balearic Islands to be able to face Mallorca. With the aim of moving away from the bottom zone, they need the victory at home no matter what, against a Real Madrid that is playing for the League title.
A week after the first leg, Real Madrid will face Manchester City again, this time at the Etihad Stadium. Although everything will depend on the result of the first leg, this match appears to be crucial and Ancelotti knows that his team must do a good job against the English to reach the semi-finals.
One of the most important matches in world football is coming, the Clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. In addition to the relevance that a match of this size already has, the match comes at a crucial moment of the season for the outcome of LaLiga. Real Madrid can leave the championship sealed if they get the three points or add excitement in the final days if they lose against Xavi's team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Athletic Club
|
March 31st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
April 9th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Majorca
|
April 13th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
April 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
April, the 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
