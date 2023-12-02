Real Madrid received Granada this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu in the match corresponding to the 15th matchday of LaLiga. The match ended with a 2-0 Merengue victory thanks to goals from Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo.
The whites already had their homework done in the Champions League after defeating Napoli, and between now and the end of the year a schedule awaits them that is not very demanding, although they have no margin for error if they want to stay at the top of the standings. Let’s see what his next commitments are.
Real Betis vs Real Madrid, 16th matchday of LaLiga
The next game that awaits the whites will be the league match against Betis at the Benito Villamarín. Madrid knows that these are the games in which it cannot fail so as not to lose points compared to its rivals.
Berlin Union vs Real Madrid, matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage
Once the match against Betis is over, Real Madrid will not have a rest. The whites will travel to Germany to close the group stage of the Champions League against Unión Berlin, in a match where Ancelotti will be able to rotate… although we will have to see how many first team players he has available. Let us remember that Madrid has already qualified for the round of 16 as first in the group.
Real Madrid vs Villarreal, 17th matchday of LaLiga
Real Madrid and Villarreal will meet again after all the controversy surrounding Baena and Valverde. This is possibly one of the most complicated games left for the whites this year, despite the fact that the yellow submarine is not going through a good moment.
Alavés vs Real Madrid, 18th matchday of LaLiga
Real Madrid will close the year 2023 by visiting a complicated field like Mendizorroza to face Alavés. The Basque team is in the middle of the table and will want to close the year giving joy to its fans.
Real Madrid vs Mallorca, 19th matchday of LaLiga
Real Madrid will begin the year 2024 at the Santiago Bernabéu hosting Mallorca. The Balearic team is not at its best and needs to find victory again, the good news is that the rest of the teams in the lower zone are not winning either.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Betis
|
December 9
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG. 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Union Berlin
|
December 12th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Villarreal
|
December 17
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Alavés
|
December 21
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Majorca
|
January 3
|
19:15 ESP, 15:15 ARG, 12:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
