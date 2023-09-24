He real Madrid visited the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium this Sunday to face Atlético de Madrid in what has been the first big test for both teams so far this season, and which ended 3-1 in favor of the Colchoneros.
After this exciting derby, Ancelotti’s team will have a few weeks ahead of them with a lot of matches as there will be weekdays and also the Champions League. These are the next five games for the white team.
Real Madrid vs UD Las Palmas, 7th matchday of LaLiga
The white team’s next match will be the seventh round of the league, which will be week-to-week. Real Madrid returns to the Santiago Bernabéu to welcome one of the newly promoted teams, UD Las Palmas. The whites have the obligation to win the game, and we will see if Ancelotti opts for rotations given the close games that await the team.
Girona vs Real Madrid, 8th matchday of LaLiga
This weekend there will be a new League matchday, number 8, in which Real Madrid will travel to the Montilivi Stadium to face Girona. It is an exit that in recent years has given Madrid more than a headache, and Girona has also started the season at a very high level. At the moment, he doesn’t know what it’s like to lose a game in this league.
Napoli vs Real Madrid, 2nd day of the group stage of the Champions League
The 2023/24 Champions League has started. On the first day, Real Madrid beat Unión Berlin 1-0 in injury time, and on the second day they will have to visit the Diego Armando Maradona stadium to face Napoli.
In principle, the Italian team is the one who can put Real Madrid in trouble for the first position in the group.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 9th matchday of LaLiga
Real Madrid will play again at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday 9, the last one before the national team break. The whites will host Osasuna, a team that is always difficult to beat but who they will have to defeat to avoid going into the break with a bad taste in their mouths.
Sevilla vs Real Madrid, 10th matchday of LaLiga
After the break, Ancelotti’s team will return to activity visiting one of the most complicated fields in LaLiga: the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Real Madrid will face Sevilla where one of the protagonists will be Sergio Ramos, since he will face his former team.
The match will be played on the weekend of October 22, but the exact date and time have not yet been confirmed.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
The Palms
|
September 27th
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Girona
|
September 30th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Naples
|
October 3
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Osasuna
|
October 7
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Seville
|
October 22
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
