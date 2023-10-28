Real Madrid visited the Montjuic Olympic Stadium this Saturday to face FC Barcelona in the first official Clásico of the 2023/24 season, corresponding to matchday 11 of the League. The duel between the two greats of Spanish football was up to par and was a match full of emotion and tension.
Anceotti’s team beat the Blaugranas by a score of 1-2. Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring just in the 6th minute; Jude Bellingham, the great figure of the match, appeared at 68 to tie and at 90+2 to seal the merengue victory.
After this tough clash against the Blaugranas, Madrid has to continue looking ahead as an intense few weeks await them with League and Champions League matches. These are the games that the whites will face in the coming weeks.
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, 12th matchday of LaLiga
Real Madrid will have a week to recover after the Clásico and prepare for the next match, which will be the Madrid derby against Rayo Vallecano. The team from Vallecas is making a good start to the season and knows what it means to put Ancelotti’s team on the ropes.
Real Madrid vs Sporting de Braga, 4th day of the Champions League group stage
15 days after visiting Portugal, Real Madrid will return to play in the Champions League and host Sporting de Braga at the Santiago Bernabéu. Madrid is the group leader with 9 points out of a possible 9 and a victory would practically close qualification for the round of 16, depending on the result of another match.
Real Madrid vs Valencia, 13th matchday of LaLiga
After the duel against Braga, LaLiga will return to the Santiago Bernabéu with a real great game. Ancelotti’s team will host Valencia which, even if it is not at its best, is always a match full of emotion and controversy. It will be the last game before the national team break.
Cádiz vs Real Madrid, 14th matchday of LaLiga
After the last national team break of 2023, Real Madrid will return to work against Cádiz. The Cádiz team has deflated in recent weeks and knows that it needs to add three at a time again, although with Real Madrid ahead it is a complicated but not impossible task.
Real Madrid vs Napoli, 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League
Real Madrid ends this five-match cycle by facing Napoli at the Santiago Bernabéu with first place in the group at stake. The whites have already won the first match at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and could go into this duel qualified for the round of 16, everything will depend on what happens the previous day.
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Vallecano Ray
|
November 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Sporting Braga
|
November 8th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Valencia
|
November 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Cadiz
|
November 26
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
