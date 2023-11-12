Real Madrid received Valencia this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of LaLiga. A match, which was marked by all the controversy that arose around Vinicius and the racist shouts from a part of Mestalla last season, and which ended up winning the merengue team 5-1 after an exhibition by the original attacking duo Brazilian; Vini jr and Rodrygo.
Madrid goes into the national team break in the high positions of the table and when they return they will have a relatively calm schedule. These are the next commitments that Ancelotti’s team will have to face.
Cádiz vs Real Madrid, 14th matchday of LaLiga
Upon returning from the last national team break in 2023, Real Madrid will return to work against Cádiz. The Cádiz team has deflated in recent weeks and knows that it needs to add three at a time again, although with Real Madrid ahead it is a complicated but not impossible task.
Real Madrid vs Napoli, 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League
Real Madrid will return to the Champions League facing Napoli at the Santiago Bernabéu with first place in the group at stake, as they have already qualified for the round of 16. The whites have already won the first match at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and with a draw they will achieve the goal of being first.
Real Madrid vs Granada, 15th matchday of LaLiga
The merengue team will face off against the Nasrid team in a match in which the whites start as clear favorites to win. Next month’s schedule is not excessively complicated for Ancelotti’s team, but they should not be overconfident.
Real Betis vs Real Madrid, 16th matchday of LaLiga
The fourth game that awaits the whites will be the league match against Betis at the Benito Villamarín. Madrid knows that these are the games in which it cannot fail so as not to lose points compared to its rivals.
Berlin Union vs Real Madrid, matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage
Once the match against Betis is over, Real Madrid will not have a rest. The whites will travel to Germany to close the group stage against Unión Berlin, in a match where Ancelotti will be able to rotate.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Cadiz
|
November 26
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Grenade
|
December 2
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Betis
|
December 9
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG. 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Union Berlin
|
December 12th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
