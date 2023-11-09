Real Madrid received Sporting de Braga at the Santiago Bernabéu this Wednesday in the match corresponding to the 4th day of the Champions League, and which ended (add result).
After this match, Ancelotti’s team remains the leader of group C, followed by Napoli. Next, let’s look at the next games that Madrid will have to face.
Real Madrid vs Valencia, 13th matchday of LaLiga
After the duel against Braga, LaLiga will return to the Santiago Bernabéu with a real great game. Ancelotti’s team will host Valencia which, even if it is not at its best, is always a match full of emotion and controversy. It will be the last game before the national team break.
Cádiz vs Real Madrid, 14th matchday of LaLiga
After the last national team break of 2023, Real Madrid will return to work against Cádiz. The Cádiz team has deflated in recent weeks and knows that it needs to add three at a time again, although with Real Madrid ahead it is a complicated but not impossible task.
Real Madrid vs Napoli, 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League
Real Madrid will return to the Champions League facing Napoli at the Santiago Bernabéu with first place in the group at stake. The whites have already won the first match at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and a victory will be definitive to achieve the goal.
Real Madrid vs Granada, 15th matchday of LaLiga
The merengue team will face off against the Nasrid team in a match in which the whites start as clear favorites to win. Next month’s schedule is not excessively complicated for Ancelotti’s team, but they should not be overconfident.
Real Betis vs Real Madrid, 16th matchday of LaLiga
The fifth game that awaits the whites will be the league match against Betis. The match is scheduled for the weekend of December 10, although the exact day and time have not yet been confirmed.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Valencia
|
November 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Cadiz
|
November 26
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Grenade
|
December 2
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Betis
|
December 10
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
