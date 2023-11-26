After a convincing victory over Cádiz, Real Madrid is in a brilliant moment. This weekend, the meringues won by a score of 0-3, with a double from Rodrygo and a goal from Jude Bellingham.
With Rodrygo as the standout MVP, fans are eager for the upcoming challenges in La Liga and the Champions League. The schedule promises intense emotions, and Merengues fans eagerly await the next five games, eager to see how the team continues its winning streak.
Real Madrid vs Napoli, 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League
Real Madrid will return to the Champions League facing Napoli at the Santiago Bernabéu with first place in the group at stake, as they have already qualified for the round of 16. The whites already won the first match at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and with a draw they will achieve the goal of being first.
Real Madrid vs Granada, 15th matchday of LaLiga
The merengue team will face off against the Nasrid team in a match in which the whites start as clear favorites to win. Next month’s schedule is not excessively complicated for Ancelotti’s team, but they should not be overconfident.
Real Betis vs Real Madrid, 16th matchday of LaLiga
The fourth game that awaits the whites will be the league match against Betis at the Benito Villamarín. Madrid knows that these are the games in which it cannot fail so as not to lose points compared to its rivals.
Berlin Union vs Real Madrid, matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage
Once the match against Betis is over, Real Madrid will not have a rest. The whites will travel to Germany to close the group stage against Unión Berlin, in a match where Ancelotti will be able to rotate.
Real Madrid vs Villarreal, 17th matchday of LaLiga
Real Madrid will have to face a Villarreal team that is going through a bad time in the league championship. The groguets are not able to get out of the bottom half, Real Madrid arrives like a shot.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Grenade
|
December 2
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Betis
|
December 9
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG. 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Union Berlin
|
December 12th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Villarreal
|
December 17
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
