On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, on the BBVA stadium field, the Rayados del Monterrey received a visit from White Roosters of Querétarofor the early duel of matchday number four, corresponding to the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Rayados started winning the game, with a goal from their recently arrived signing: Brandon Vázquez, at the forty-one minute of the first half.
However, in the second half, Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz made a series of modifications that the fans did not like at all, such as sending Brandon Vázquez (who had scored Rayados' only goal) to the bench. , and Germán Berterame, to give minutes to Rodrigo Aguirre who failed to damage the Gallos Blancos' goal.
In this way, the Monterrey Football Club cuts off its perfect start and is left with seven points out of a possible nine; five goals for and only one against.
The visit of Atlético San Luis BBVA will surely bring back bitter memories for the Monterrey Football Club, since it was the Potosinos who were in charge of eliminating them in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, just a month ago, by a global score of 2-1 that called into question continuity. of several elements in the albiazul set.
The last time Azulcremas and Rayados faced each other was in a match in which Monterrey was decimated and the current Mexican soccer champions: the Eagles of Americathey took advantage of it in a great way, taking the 3-0 victory.
Monterrey has two wins in a row over the Pachuca Tuzos. The last time that the people from Hidalgo beat the northerners was in the group stage of the Apertura 2022 tournament, by a score of 6-2.
The last time Toluca and Rayados faced each other, it was on matchday number five of the Apertura 2023 tournament. That represented, for the Monterrey Football Club, the third consecutive defeat, unleashing concern in more than one fan.
The Monterrey Soccer Club has four wins in a row over the Ciudad Juarez Braves. The last time the border squad defeated the Monterrey team was on matchday number twelve of the 2021 Apertura tournament, when Juárez was still led by Ricardo: 'Tuca' Ferretti.
