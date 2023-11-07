PSG lost 2-1 on their visit to San Siro on the date corresponding to the third day of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage. The French have made it difficult for them to qualify with this defeat and they also have to divide their efforts between Ligue 1, a competition in which they are still chasing Nice, and the Champions League. These are their next games:
Duel between two teams that dream of the same goal: winning the French league. The Parisians have a calendar ahead of them, a priori, something simple with the aim of recovering their best form in the French league championship
The leadership of Ligue 1 is now in the hands of Nice, and this match will surely be crucial for the top of the table. With Lille, Brest and Monaco surrounding this lead, any result in the match will lead to changes in the standings.
Crucial match to take, in principle, first place in the group, which is currently held by Luis Enrique’s team. We will see who sneaks into the second round of the group of death.
Entering the month of December they will have to visit Le Havre’s home to try to continue adding points and take first place. Let’s remember that it is still second behind Nice.
Nantes has not had a brilliant start to the competition, but they are still closely following the European positions and need to add everything they can.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Stade de Reims
|
November 11th
|
13:00 ESP, 6:00 MX, 09:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Monaco
|
November 24
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Newcastle
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Le Havre
|
December 3
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Nantes
|
December 10
|
15:00 ESP, 08:00 MX, 11:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
