PSG is preparing to face a crucial series of five games that could define its season. With the lead at stake, each match becomes a key challenge in their quest for success in various competitions.
Racing Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1
To inaugurate the month of February, Paris Saint Germain will visit Racing Strasbourg on the twentieth day of the French league championship. The game will be on February 4, although the time of the game is still unknown.
PSG vs Brest, French Cup
The exciting confrontation between PSG and Rennes in Brest promises to be a vibrant duel. With PSG leading the table, they will seek to maintain their position against a Brest that will seek to surprise in the cup competition.
PSG vs Lille, Ligue 1
After the match against Racing Strasbourg, Luis Enrique's men will have another match against Lille at the Parc des Princes. Those who will be visitors in this match will do everything possible to reach the Champions League positions.
PSG vs Real Sociedad, Champions League
After all these games, Luis Enrique's men will have to prepare to play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Real Sociedad. It promises to be a highly contested tie, and although the majority put the Parisian team as the favorite, the Spanish will have a lot to say about it.
Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1
After a match that is expected to be difficult for PSG in the first leg of the Champions League, the Parisian team will have to fly to Nantes to face the club with the same name as the city. Nantes itself is hovering at the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings and, therefore, will be in need of points for everything in the match.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Strasbourg
|
February 2
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport Player
|
Brest
|
February 7th
|
21:10 ESP, 14:10 MX, 17:10 ARG
|
French Cup
|
to confirm
|
Lille
|
Feb. 10
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport Player
|
Real society
|
February 14th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Nantes
|
February 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport Player
