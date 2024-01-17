On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the Cotton Bowl, Rayados and River Plate played a friendly match that helped the players maintain a high level of competition at the start of the campaign.
At minute sixty-seven of the match, the Uruguayan Rodrigo: the 'Búfalo' Aguirre made it 1-0 in favor of the Gang, filling with pride the striped fans who live in the United States and had the opportunity to attend the match.
However, at minute eighty-six, Marcelo Herrera tied the score at one, which would be definitive. After this, Monterrey will have to return to the northern sultana to face matchday two of the Mexican championship, where they will face Santos Laguna, on the field of the TSM stadium.
Monterey has two consecutive wins over the Santos Laguna, with five goals for and zero against. The last defeat that the Gang suffered at the hands of the Laguneros was on matchday seventeen of the Clausura 2023 tournament, by a score of 2-1, on the BBVA stadium field.
The last time Queretaro They beat Club de Fútbol Monterrey, it was during the Apertura 2021 tournament, by a score of 1-0. Since then they have played four games with two wins and two draws.
The visit of Atlético San Luis BBVA will surely bring back bitter memories for the Monterrey Football Club, since it was the Potosinos who were in charge of eliminating them in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, just a month ago, by a global score of 2-1 that called into question continuity. of several elements in the albiazul set.
The last time Azulcremas and Rayados faced each other was in a match in which Monterrey was decimated and the current Mexican soccer champions: the Eagles of Americathey took advantage of it in a great way, taking the 3-0 victory.
Monterrey has two wins in a row over the Pachuca Tuzos. The last time that the people from Hidalgo beat the northerners was in the group stage of the Apertura 2022 tournament, by a score of 6-2.
