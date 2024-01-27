On Saturday, January 27, 2024, at exactly 7:00 p.m., the Monterrey Soccer Club received a visit from Atlético San Luisa team that eliminated them last tournament, by an aggregate score of 2-1, in the quarterfinals.
Fernando's team: 'Tano' Ortíz arrived with the commitment to add three, since his fans were extremely upset after drawing 1-1 in the middle of the week against the White Roosters of Querétaro.
Atlético San Luis, like Monterrey, started the semester on the right foot, winning its first two games of the tournament. However, last Wednesday Tigers He got the better of them in a matter of minutes, so they came to BBVA with the intention of removing the thorn and thus returning to the path of victory.
Brandon Vázquez scored his second goal with the Club de Fútbol Monterrey shirt in the fifteenth minute of the first half, making it 1-0 in favor of the Pandilla. At minute thirty-two Mateo Klimowicz scored a 1-1 tie for Atlético San Luis. The tension began to be felt in the BBVA stadium, and yet at thirty-nine of the first half Brandon Vázquez scored his second goal with the albiazul jersey.
At fifty-six, the Spanish Sergio Canales put the final 3-1 in favor of those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz, who, despite the criticism of his own fans, has Monterrey at the top of the table general with ten units out of twelve possible.
The last time Azulcremas and Rayados faced each other was in a match in which Monterrey was decimated and the current Mexican soccer champions: the Eagles of Americathey took advantage of it in a great way, taking the 3-0 victory.
Monterrey has two wins in a row over the Pachuca Tuzos. The last time that the people from Hidalgo beat the northerners was in the group stage of the Apertura 2022 tournament, by a score of 6-2.
The last time Toluca and Rayados faced each other, it was on matchday number five of the Apertura 2023 tournament. That represented, for the Monterrey Football Club, the third consecutive defeat, unleashing concern in more than one fan.
The Monterrey Soccer Club has four wins in a row over the Ciudad Juarez Braves. The last time the border squad defeated the Monterrey team was on matchday number twelve of the Apertura 2021 tournament, when Juárez was still led by Ricardo: 'Tuca' Ferretti.
The Monterrey Football Club has four consecutive wins against the Tijuana Xolos. The last time the border squad defeated those from Cerro de la Silla, it was on matchday number eight of the Apertura 2020 tournament. Since then they have faced each other six times; four wins for Rayados and two draws.
