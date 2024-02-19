Sunday, February 18, BBVA stadium field. He Monterrey Soccer Club received the sight of Red Devils of Tolucain the duel corresponding to matchday number seven of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The squads came to this match with a very different environment. And while Rayados advanced calmly in the CONCACAF Champions League, beating Comunicaciones FC 7-1 on aggregate, the choriceros were eliminated after tying 4-4 on aggregate against Herediano, being eliminated by the goal of visitor.
In a duel full of emotions, Rayados and Toluca tied at zero goals on the field of the BBVA stadium. The match was marred by various refereeing controversies that would have harmed the locals.
In the first half, the whistler Luis Enrique Santander had scored a penalty in favor of the Gang and showed the red card to the Toluca Red Devils footballer, with just a few minutes left before the end of the first half. However, after a quick review in the VAR, it was determined that there was no penalty or expulsion.
Already in the second half, German Berterame connected with a header and scored 1-0 in favor of Monterrey. However, the flag bearer annulled the goal and the matter remained 0-0. In the agony of the match, on a stopped ball in favor of the Pandilla, Luis Romo scored again, unleashing madness in BBVA. But again Santander went to the VAR and its ruling, again, was against Monterrey.
In this way, Rayados loses the general leadership and drops to second place. The first position is now occupied by the Blue Cross Blue Machine, which on Saturday night achieved its fifth consecutive victory, reaching sixteen units.
The Monterrey Soccer Club has four wins in a row over the Ciudad Juarez Braves. The last time the border squad defeated the Monterrey team was on matchday number twelve of the 2021 Apertura tournament, when Juárez was still led by Ricardo: 'Tuca' Ferretti.
The Monterrey Football Club has four consecutive wins against the Tijuana Xolos. The last time that the border squad defeated those from Cerro de la Silla, it was on matchday number eight of the Apertura 2020 tournament. Since then they have faced each other six times; four wins for Rayados and two draws.
In the last five confrontations between Club de Fútbol Monterrey and the UNAM Pumas, the people of Monterrey have a balance in their favor. They have won three times, tied once and only recorded one defeat, suffered in the already somewhat distant Clausura 2022.
Mazatlan has never been able to beat Club de Fútbol Monterrey. They have faced each other seven times, in which the people from Monterrey have recorded five wins and only two draws. The last time they met, it was on matchday number three of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and Rayados won the match by a resounding score of 3-0.
The Monterrey Football Club has three victories in a row against the Atlas of Guadalajara. The last time the Rojinegros defeated the Monterrey team, it was on matchday number eight of the 2021 Apertura tournament, and they did so by a score of 2-1, on the Jalisco stadium field.
