FC Zenit from St. Petersburg will play at home against Club Brugge from Belgium in the first round of the group stage of the 2020/21 Champions League, reports TASS with reference to the release of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The match will take place on October 20. In the second round, Zenit will meet with the German Borussia from Dortmund. The game will take place on the road on October 28. In the third round on November 4, the St. Petersburg team will host Lazio from Italy, and in the fourth round they will play away from Lazio (November 24). In the fifth round, Zenit will again meet with Brugge. The match will take place in Belgium on December 2, in the final round the Russian club will host Borussia (December 8).

Capital FC Lokomotiv in the first round on the road will meet with the Austrian “Salzburg” (October 21). On October 27 in Moscow, Russian footballers will play with German Bayern Munich, on November 3 – with Atletico from Italy. On November 25, Lokomotiv will face the Italian FC away. In the fifth round on December 1, the Moscow team will host Salzburg, in the sixth round they will play against Bayern (December 9).

FC Krasnodar will meet with Renn in the first round, the game will take place in Germany on October 20. On October 28, Krasnodar will host English Chelsea, on November 4 they will meet on a visit with Sevilla from Spain, and on November 24, the club will host Sevilla at home. On December 2, an away meeting with FC Rennes will take place. On December 8 the Russian footballers will play Chelsea away.

It is noted that UEFA was allowed to fill the stands at 30% of the capacity of the stadiums for European matches, noting that the final decision remains with the local authorities. The 2020/21 Champions League final will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29, 2021.