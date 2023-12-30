Manchester United closed 2023 with a painful defeat against Nottingham Forest on matchday 20 of the Premier League. The Red Devils fell 2-1 with goals from Nicolás Domínguez and Morgan Gibbs-White.
Those from Ten Hag now have a rest week ahead of them before their next match, the first of the two matches they will play in January 2024. These are their next matches:
The first match of 2024 for Ten Hag's team will be the FA Cup duel against Wigan Athletic, who currently play in the English Football League One. The tie is a single match, so the winner will advance to the next round.
Football will return to the Old Trafford stadium with a real great game, the duel between Manchester United and Tottenham, two teams that are competing to access the Champions League places.
On the 22nd day of the Premier League, the Red Devils will have to visit Wolverhampton. The Wolves are quiet in the middle of the table but will want to give joy to their fans in the form of a victory.
The confrontation between Manchester United and West Ham on matchday 23 promises strong emotions. Both teams are looking for crucial points in the race for Premier League glory. A tactical clash that will define the course of the table.
Manchester United travels again after the match against West Ham, and will visit Villa Park in a confrontation that already left a great game in the first round of this Premier League. The two teams are fighting for relatively similar objectives, and in that area of the table 3 points are very important.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
WiganEdit
|
January the 8th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Tottenham
|
January 14
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Wolverhampton
|
February 1st
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
February 4
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
February 11th
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
