Manchester United have achieved their first victory of this season as visitors. The setting was perfect for it, visiting bottom club Burnley who have not yet won this season and have accumulated one point in six games, but it was still difficult. Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead just before half-time, a goal that served to uneven the score and leave them with three points. Now Manchester United is looking at its next matches, with three competitions ahead and a very tight schedule.
Manchester United will embark on the English League Cup (EFL Cup) facing Crystal Palace in the first round. This tournament is an opportunity for less common players to prove themselves and for the team to continue competing on multiple fronts.
On matchday seven they will receive a visit from Crystal Palace. Those coached by Erik Ten Hag will seek to get the three points against their people at Old Trafford. Two games in a row against the same rival, so we could see rotations in both games.
Against Galatasaray, Manchester United will make its debut against its people in the top European competition. The second day will pit the Red Devils against the Turkish team. United already lost the first day of the Champions League, so they cannot allow any more mistakes.
Manchester United will play their fourth consecutive home game, and they will do so against a Brentford team that always makes things difficult. United will face a team that leaves few spaces in defense and makes very good use of its attacking options, so it will not be an easy game.
After the October international break, Manchester United visit Sheffield United in their first match in two weeks. Sheffield is having a good start to the season, like the other newly promoted teams, and should not be too difficult a rival for the visitors.
