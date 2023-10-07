Manchester United beat Brentford in a match they had lost until injury time. Scott McTominay dresses up as a hero and scores a double in the 10 minutes that he played and brings his team closer to the European places. This is the schedule for their next games:
After the October international break, Manchester United visit Sheffield United in their first match in two weeks. Sheffield is not having a good start to the season, like the other newly promoted teams, and should not be too difficult an opponent for the visitors.
The last of these five games will be against Copenhagen at Old Trafford in the match that will mean the end of the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. United needs to overcome its bad situation in the Champions League by any means necessary,
Without a doubt the most complicated match they have in sight. Manchester City has had a couple of consecutive failures in the Premier League, but they are still the rival to beat and in the Manchester derby they will surely grow.
Manchester United is still alive in the EFL Cup after eliminating Crystal Palace and Newcastle, one of England’s new heavyweights, awaits in the next round. The Magpies eliminated Manchester City in the previous round.
Fulham started the season very well, putting Manchester City and Arsenal in commitments, but little by little it has been diluted as the days go by. If Manchester United wants to get involved in the fight for European places, these are the games that cannot be forgiven.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
SheffieldEdit
|
October 21
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Copenhagen
|
October 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Manchester City
|
October 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle UnitedEdit
|
November 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
November 4th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
