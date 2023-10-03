Manchester United lost against Galatasaray on the second day of the Champions League group stage. Erik Ten Hag’s team is not having its best start to the season and each game is essential now, especially since it is playing three different competitions in the upcoming games. This is your calendar:
Manchester United will play their fourth consecutive home game, and they will do so against a Brentford team that always makes things difficult. United will face a team that leaves few spaces in defense and makes very good use of its attacking options, so it will not be an easy game.
After the October international break, Manchester United visit Sheffield United in their first match in two weeks. Sheffield is not having a good start to the season, like the other newly promoted teams, and should not be too difficult an opponent for the visitors.
The last of these five matches will be against Copenhagen at Old Trafford in the match that will mean the end of the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage
Without a doubt the most complicated match they have in sight. Manchester City has had a couple of consecutive failures in the Premier League, but they are still the rival to beat and in the Manchester derby they will surely grow.
Manchester United is still alive in the EFL Cup after eliminating Crystal Palace and Newcastle, one of England’s new heavyweights, awaits in the next round. The Magpies eliminated Manchester City in the previous round.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Brentford
|
October 7
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
SheffieldEdit
|
October 21
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Copenhagen
|
October 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Manchester City
|
October 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
November 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
