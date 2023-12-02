Manchester United lost by a narrow margin against a Newcastle team that makes it clear that they are going for it. Eddie Howe’s men take the three points thanks to a goal from Anthony Gordon and move Manchester United away from the European positions and with a relatively complicated schedule ahead. These are Manchester United’s next games:
Chelsea has not yet demonstrated whether it is a team that will fight for the European positions or for the middle of the table, but they are playing better and better and the resounding victory against Tottenham is proof of this. The Londoners will be a tough rival for any Premier team this year.
After that match against Chelsea, which promises to be exciting, the Red Devils will host Bournemouth, a team that is currently in the relegation zone but is still less dangerous.
This will be the last match of the UEFA Champions League group stage for Ten Hag’s side. The Red Devils will face a match that could be crucial for the future of the season.
The Old Trafford team’s last game will have to visit the Liverpool team in a day that will be difficult for Ten Hag’s team, who are not having a great moment this campaign.
Manchester United have two very complicated visits in a row before Christmas, and West Ham is once again at a high level after winning the Conference League last season. Depending on how these upcoming dates go, the match could be a direct match by position in the Premier League.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Chelsea
|
6th of December
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
December 9
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bayern Munich
|
December 12th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Liverpool
|
December 17
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
December 23th
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
