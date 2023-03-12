The Manchester United returns to leave points in the Premier League. This time against Fulham in a game that was clearly conditioned by the expulsion of Casemiro. The Brazilian entered late for a ball half an hour into the game and left his team with 10 for more than an hour. The final result was 0-0 and United claimed a penalty that was not awarded by VAR.
This week they will have to travel to Spain to visit the Benito Villamarín to play the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16, the competition for which Ten Hag is throwing the rest.
After the return at the Benito Villamarín they will receive Fulham in a match where they will play life or death for being in the semifinals of the FA Cup.
They will play one of the most interesting games that can be seen right now in the Premier League, the magpies have lost positions in recent times, they are sixth with one point less than Liverpool and one game less.
The fourth game of the five will be against Brentford on matchday 29 of the Premier League, on April 5 at Old Trafford.
The fifth game that United will complete will be on April 8 against Everton at home in the Premier League.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Betis
|
March 16
|
18:45 in Spain, 14:45 in Argentina and 11:45 in Mexico
|
europa league
|
fulham
|
March, 19
|
5:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and 10:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
FA Cup
|
newcastle
|
april 2
|
5:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and 10:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
brentford
|
5th of April
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
April 8
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
