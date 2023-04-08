Those from Manchester have achieved a great victory against an Everton who navigated throughout the game at the mercy of the wishes of the team led by Erik Ten Hag. Undoubtedly, the bad news of the match for United’s interests has been the injury to Marcus Rashford. The British player had to leave the field of play with 10 minutes to go before the final whistle with a probable muscle injury.
In 90min we bring you the schedule of the next five Manchester United games:
The first of the duels that the Mancunian team will have to face is the European one against Sevilla. Getting a good result from the first leg is essential to arrive with real options to sneak into the semifinals. Nice duel awaits us.
The Forest is not going through a good moment. The mancunianos would have to take advantage of to settle as soon as possible the ballot of the classification to the next edition of the Champions League.
The return against the Seville team will be at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. Sevilla has not yet known defeat under its new coach, José Luis Mendilibar, and one of the team’s objectives, in addition to achieving salvation, is to try to win the Europa League again
We are going with a party in style. The FA CUP semi-final. The rival will be Brighton, which is one of the teams that plays the best football in all of England. A group that is struggling to sneak into positions that give access to European competitions. It won’t be easy.
Great game that awaits us on April 27 in the Premier League. Tottenham and Manchester United will fight for third/fourth/fifth place in a high-profile duel in London.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
April 13th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UEL
|
nott’forest
|
April 16th
|
5:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and 10:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
premier league
|
Seville
|
April 20th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UEL
|
Brighton
|
April 23rd
|
5:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and 10:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
FA CUP
|
Tottenham
|
April 27
|
9:15 p.m. in Spain, 5:15 p.m. in Argentina and 2:15 p.m. in Mexico
|
premier league
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#schedule #Manchester #Uniteds #matches #Europa #League #CUP #Premier #League
Leave a Reply