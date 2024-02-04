Manchester United faced off against West Ham today for a new Premier League matchday at Old Trafford at 3:00 p.m. In an impressive display of talent, Manchester United decisively beat West Ham United, highlighting the brilliant performance of Alejandro Garnacho, author of a double. In addition, Rasmus Hojlund left his mark on the scoreboard with another goal (3-0).
Manchester United travels again after the match against West Ham, and will visit Villa Park in a confrontation that will not be easy at all, since Unai Emery has turned this Aston Villa into one of the three fittest teams in England. The first leg was already a great game, leaving the Red Devils 3-2 and now they will have to replicate the efforts of the villains.
After several games against the teams at the top of the standings, Manchester United will travel to Luton for matchday 25, where a team awaits them, hoping to achieve permanence and that is performing at a much better level than expected.
Ten Hag's men will play this round against a Fulham that is not doing things badly at all, despite being a few places lower than what they deserve per game, so it could make things very complicated for the team. red devils. Manchester United wants to get back on track and to do so they should win these games.
We will have a Manchester derby between two clubs that live different realities. Pep Guardiola's men want to get closer to first place while United seeks to enter European positions. We will have a great game in the Premier League for matchday 27.
United will face a club that is currently at the bottom of the table. Ten Hag's men cannot afford a defeat on this day of the English league competition
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Aston Villa
|
February 11th
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 M
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
18th of February
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
February 24th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
March 3rd
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
March 9
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
