Manchester United remains intractable. After winning the Carabao Cup against Newcastle last weekend, this time he heroically reached the Cup quarterfinals.
West Ham has been the prey of this new feat. A team that is not having a good time in the Premier League, bordering on the relegation places, took the lead against all odds through Benrahma in the 54th minute. The atmosphere at Old Trafford was tense, nobody could imagine that they would He was going to cut the streak of 11 consecutive games without losing.
An own goal by Aguerd around minute 80 and one “in extemis” by Garnacho in discount gave the pass to Ten Hag’s men. To finish off the night, Fred with the game completely broken scored the final 3-1. Little by little, United returns to being the team it was. The confidence in the Dutch coach is paying off.
After this date in the FA Cup, Manchester United have a tight schedule before the national team break. The first appointment will be this coming March 5 before the Liverpool in one of what will be one of the best games of the weekend.
After that, it will be the turn of the Europa League during the week where will receive on March 9 at the Betis at Old Trafford. It will be a crucial game for the future in the European competition. Playing at home they must close the tie in the first round.
And later that weekend, the March 12 will receive Southampton at home again in the Premier League.
Next will visit the Benito Villamarín on March 16 to play the second leg of the Europa League round of 16.
And finally you will receive fulham in Old Trafford to play the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, which are played in a single game.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
CHANNEL
|
Liverpool
|
March 5th
|
5:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and 10:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
premier league
|
DAZN
|
Betis
|
March 9
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
europa league
|
MOVISTAR
|
southampton
|
March 12
|
15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 8:00 in Mexico
|
premier league
|
DAZN
|
Betis
|
March 16
|
18:45 in Spain, 14:45 in Argentina and 11:45 in Mexico
|
europa league
|
MOVISTAR
|
fulham
|
March 18th
|
16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 9:00 in Mexico
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
