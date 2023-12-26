In a duel of total madness, Manchester United won by a score of 3-2 against Aston Villa. The Red Devils achieved victory with a double from Alejandro Garnacho and a goal from Rasmus Hojlund.
Following today's Premier League clash against Aston Villa, Manchester United embark on a crucial series of matches. From high-calibre duels to cup challenges, United's journey promises to be an emotional rollercoaster. We analyze what awaits the Red Devils in the next matches.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 20th matchday of the Premier League
The last game of the year for Manchester United will be away from home. The Red Devils will visit Nottingham Forest to close 2023 and with the intention of entering 2024 with the best feelings.
Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United, Third round of the FA Cup
The first match of 2024 for Ten Hag's team will be the FA Cup duel against Wigan Athletic, who currently play in the English Football League One. The tie is a single match, so the winner will advance to the next round.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspurs, 21st round of Premier League
Football will return to the Old Trafford stadium with a real great game, the duel between Manchester United and Tottenham, two teams that are competing to access the Champions League places.
Wolves vs Manchester United, 22nd day of the Premier League
On the 22nd day of the Premier League, the Red Devils will have to visit Wolverhampton. The Wolves are quiet in the middle of the table but will want to give joy to their fans in the form of a victory.
Manchester United vs West Ham, 23rd round of Premier League
The confrontation between Manchester United and West Ham on matchday 23 promises strong emotions. Both teams are looking for crucial points in the race for Premier League glory. A tactical clash that will define the course of the table.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Nottingham Forest
|
December 30
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
WiganEdit
|
January the 8th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
FA CUP
|
DAZN
|
Tottenham
|
January 14
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Wolves
|
February 1st
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
February 4
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
