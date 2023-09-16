The Old Trafford team returned to the English league competition and did so against Brighton, those coached by Erik Ten Hag came into this match after getting 6 points out of a possible 12.
Today we will bring you the schedule of the next five matches that Manchester United will have to face on their agenda after the strong 1-3 defeat against Brighton.
After their commitment in the Premier League, Manchester United will head to Europe to face Bayern Munich on the first day of the UEFA Champions League. This match will be a real challenge, as Bayern Munich is a European giant with a rich history in the competition. Fans expect Manchester United to put on a great show on their return to the Champions League.
The Old Trafford team will face a newly promoted team like Burnley for the sixth day of the Premier League after making its debut in the UEFA Champions League
Manchester United will embark on the English League Cup (EFL Cup) facing Crystal Palace in the first round. This tournament is an opportunity for less common players to prove themselves and for the team to continue competing on multiple fronts.
On matchday seven they will receive a visit from Crystal Palace. Those coached by Erik Ten Hag will seek to get the three points against their people at Old Trafford.
Against Galatasaray, Manchester United will make its debut against its people in the top European competition. The second day will pit the Red Devils against the Turkish team
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Bayern
|
September 20
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League +
|
Burnley
|
September 23
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
September 26
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
EFL Cup
|
No information
|
Crystal Palace
|
September 30th
|
16:00 ESP, 8:00 MX, 11:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Galatasaray
|
October 3
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League +
#schedule #Manchester #Uniteds #games #losing #Brighton
Leave a Reply