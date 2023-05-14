Manchester City did not lift their foot off the accelerator and once again achieved a hard-fought victory in the Premier League that brought them even closer to certifying the league title. Here in 90min we leave you with your next five meetings:
After going through the Santiago Bernabéu, the Etihd Stadium will be the place where it will be decided who will occupy a place in the Champions League Final that will be decided in Istanbul.
After finding out if Manchester City or Real Madrid will reach the Champions League final, Guardiola will receive Chelsea at home. A team that needs to finish this season like rain in May, since they have gone 9 games in a row without knowing victory, chaining six losses in a row.
This is Manchester City’s penultimate game in domestic competition. They may only need a draw in this encounter to be crowned champions. Guardiola wants his fifth Premier League.
Last game before the FA Cup final. If they arrive with the Premier in their pocket, it is most likely that Guardiola will rotate in many positions.
Manchester United’s last game of the season is a derby in style. The FA Cup will stay in Manchester this year, but both United and City will fight to win it over to their fans. Apart from qualifying for the Champions League next season, those from Ten Hag opt for this reward after a great season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Channel
|
real Madrid
|
may 17th
|
9:00 p.m. Spain, 4:00 p.m. Argentina and 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Chelsea
|
May 21th
|
4:00 p.m. Spain, 11:00 a.m. Argentina and 9:00 a.m. Mexico
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
May 24
|
9:00 p.m. Spain, 4:00 p.m. Argentina and 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
brentford
|
May 28
|
5:30 p.m. Spain, 12:30 p.m. Argentina and 9:00 a.m. Mexico
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester Utd
|
3 of June
|
4:00 p.m. Spain, 11:00 a.m. Argentina and 10:30 a.m. Mexico
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
