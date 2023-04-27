Manchester City have once again shown why they are the rival to beat in England with a resounding 4-1 victory against Arsenal. The ‘citizens’ close the distance with the leaders at 2 points and with 2 games to recover, so the smell of the Premier League comes out again in Manchester.
Pep Guardiola’s men are still very much alive in the chase for the treble and they cannot afford even a slip despite the difficulty of the calendar. These are the next 5 matches for Manchester City:
On April 30 at 3:00 p.m. they will travel to London to face Fulham. The London team accumulates two victories in a row. They live in the middle of the table away from all kinds of problems.
Those from the capital are going through a very difficult stage in their football, and it is that after rubbing shoulders with European positions in past seasons, this season they are not managing to raise their heads. Even so, it is a team that does not shrink against the greats and it can complicate the existence of City.
A priori it is considered one of the simplest encounters. They will have to fight against a Leeds United that today has very few arguments to counteract the offensive arsenal that Pep Guardiola’s team presents.
The party of the parties. The ‘citizens’ will try to beat the king of the competition. Real Madrid is today the rival to beat, and it gives the feeling that if you want to win the Champions League you have to go over Ancelotti’s team. If there is a team that can achieve it, it is this.
Everton sneaks into Pep’s calendar between the Champions League semifinals. Despite the fact that this year they are not showing their best version (they are in relegation places), they got a valuable draw in their last match against the ‘citizens’.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
fulham
|
April 30th
|
15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Westham
|
May 3
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
leeds united
|
May 6th
|
15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
May 9
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Champions League
|
Everton
|
may 14
|
15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
#schedule #Manchester #Citys #matches #win #Arsenal
Leave a Reply