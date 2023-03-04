City brought out the roller again in the Premier League. Guardiola returned to bet on Phil Foden, and the young English forward of 22 years did not disappoint him. In the last three games he has scored 4 goals and one assist. He was the player who opened the can with a spectacular slalom and a perfect finish with his less good leg. The dominance of the Cityzens was latent in the green throughout the match.
After the break, Bernardo Silva, who had not started and had just entered the field, received a ball from Haaland on the edge of the area and sent it into the back of the net. Pleasant match at the Etihad to put pressure on Arsenal again and get 2 points off the lead.
After beating Newcastle at home in one of the most promising matches of the weekend, it’s time to focus again on the domestic competition and play at Selhurst Park against a team that is a fortress playing in front of their fans.
After the Premier League, Leipzig returns in the Champions League that will visit the Etiha Stadium, in the first leg they were 1-1. The tie is completely open despite the fact that City remains the favourite.
The excitement of the FA Cup will then return to Manchester to play the one-match quarterfinals just before the national team break.
After the break we will have a fast-paced match between Manchester City and Liverpool. We will see how Klopp’s men arrive on this day.
Finally, on April 9 they will travel to Southampton to try to find another three more points away from home. On this day the Premier League can get very hot. Everything will depend on Arsenal.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
Crystal Palace
|
March 11th
|
18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina and 11:30 in Mexico
|
premier league
|
leipzig
|
March 14
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Champions League
|
Burnley
|
March 18th
|
18:45 in Spain, 14:45 in Argentina and 11:45 in Mexico
|
FA Cup
|
Liverpool
|
April 1st
|
13:30 in Spain, 9:30 in Argentina and 6:30 in Mexico
|
premier league
|
southampton
|
April 9th
|
15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 8:00 in Mexico
|
premier league
