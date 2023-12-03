Manchester City and Tottenham played one of the most exciting matches in recent memory in the Premier League. The duel ended tied at three goals at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens had the duel won in the 89th minute, but in the 90th minute Dejan Kulusevski appeared to make it 3-3.
Following this result, let’s take a look at the exciting journey that awaits Manchester City in their next five challenges, a series of matches that will define their position in the table and their promotion in crucial competitions. From rivalry-laden duels to key clashes, we’ll explore the fascinating itinerary facing City in their quest for football glory.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City, 15th matchday of the Premier League
The citizens will face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in the interweekly round. The Villains are a great team that is surprising at this stage of the season, and it is more than likely that Guardiola’s team will struggle to take the three points.
Luton Town vs Manchester City, 16th round of Premier League
On the weekend, Pep Guardiola’s men will have to face a newly promoted team like Luton Town. A priori, the Manchester team should not have much trouble in this match to win.
Red Star vs Manchester City, matchday 6 of the Champions group stage
After visiting Luton, Guardiola’s team will leave for Belgrade to close the group stage of the Champions League against Estrella, in a match where the citizens will probably no longer have anything at stake.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, 17th day of the Premier League
In a crucial clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, the Citizens look to overtake Arsenal at the top of the table. With leadership ambitions, City faces Palace with determination in a momentous duel that promises emotions and twists in the competition.
Everton vs Manchester City, 18th matchday of the Premier League
Manchester City take on Everton in a hot clash, with the Toffees penalized for Financial Fair Play. The rivalry intensifies as Everton fans are keen for City to face similar sanctions. A match full of tension and implications that add an extra element to the competition.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Aston Villa
|
6th of December
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
December 10
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Red Star
|
December 13th
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
|
Crystal Palace
|
December 16
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
December 27
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
