He Manchester City Pep Guardiola will have a calendar ahead of him in which he will compete in three competitions: Premier League and Champions League.
After the important duel against Newcastle, Manchester City is preparing for a series of key matches that will test the depth of its squad and its ability to remain among the elite in both national and international competitions.
Pep Guardiola’s men have a busy schedule with decisive matches in the Premier League and Champions League, in which they will seek to consolidate their good moment and continue fighting on all fronts.
Just a few days later, on October 1, the ‘citizens’ will face Slovan Bratislava in a duel corresponding to the regular phase of the Champions League. City will be looking for a victory to keep them firm on their path to qualifying for the next round in the European competition.
Back in the Premier League, City will host Fulham on October 5 at the Etihad Stadium. This home game could be a good opportunity for Guardiola’s team to continue adding points and stay at the top of the table.
After a short break, Manchester City will visit Wolverhampton on October 20. The ‘Wolves’, always difficult at home, will try to make things difficult for City, who will seek to continue demonstrating their power in one of the most demanding competitions in the world.
Manchester City will face Sparta Prague on matchday 3 of the regular phase of the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s team will seek to maintain its good performance in the European competition, facing a Czech rival that will try to surprise in this exciting duel.
On matchday 9 of the Premier League, City will host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium. The “Citizens” will seek to consolidate themselves at the top of the table, while the “Saints” will try to get points as visitors in one of the most difficult settings in English football.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Slovan Bratislava
|
October 1
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Fulham
|
October 5
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
October 20
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
Sparta Prague
|
October 23
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Southampton
|
October 26
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MEX
|
Premier League
