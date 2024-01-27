Manchester City comes from beating a great Tottenham 0-1 in the last few games, and after that, they have a complicated schedule for the coming weeks. The Mancunian team will return to the Premier against a team that, being in relegation, needs victory at all costs, and then will face several clubs in need of points to fight for Europe, plus the first leg of the Champions League. These will be the matches:
Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League
The Manchester club faces Burnley in a key confrontation on matchday 22. While the Cityzens seek to establish themselves at the top, the vinotinto, in the relegation zone, are desperately fighting for points. The battle at the Etihad promises excitement and urgency at both ends of the table.
Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League
Manchester City faces a crucial clash against Brentford on Matchday 23. With both teams in search of vital points, the confrontation in Brentford's field promises intense emotions. The Manchester City team seeks to establish itself at the top of the table, while the bees aspire to surprise and climb positions. The action is assured in this duel scheduled for February 5 at 9:00 p.m.
Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League
Manchester City is preparing to host Everton in a confrontation that promises emotions, remembering their last match where the Mancunians emerged victorious with a score of 1-3. With Everton eager to reverse the result, the Etihad Stadium will witness an intense battle when these contenders meet again.
Kobenhavn vs Manchester City, Champions League
The Champions League finally arrives, and it does so with the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, where Kobenhavn faces the imposing Manchester City. The event promises intensity and tactical strategies as both teams look for a crucial advantage to advance in the competition. The second leg will be played in Manchester.
Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League
And to finish these five games, Pep Guardiola's men will face Chelsea at home. A very important confrontation for both of them, for the locals to continue fighting for the Premier, and for the blues, to be able to continue aspiring to Europe and the top positions. Returning to the Champions League would be great news for the club.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Burnley
|
January 31
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
February 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
Feb. 10
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Kobenhavn
|
February 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Chelsea
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Manchester #City39s #games #victory #Tottenham #Cup
Leave a Reply