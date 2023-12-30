Manchester City defeated Sheffield United by a score of 2-0, with goals from Rodri and Julián Álvarez. With this result, the Citizens were provisionally placed in third place in the general table.
Manchester City embark on a crucial series of clashes that could define their season. With major rivals and imminent challenges, Pep Guardiola's team is preparing for a decisive stretch in its search for titles.
Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town, FA Cup
Manchester City will begin the year 2024 by facing Huddersfield in the third round of the FA Cup, which currently plays in the Championship. The tie is a single match, so whoever loses the match will be eliminated from the competition.
Newcastle vs Manchester City, Premier League
In the exciting matchday 21 of the Premier League, Manchester City faces Newcastle at St James' Park. With leadership ambitions, the Cityzens seek to surpass the Magpies. The intensity promises a fierce battle as both teams fight for crucial points.
Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League
Manchester City faces Burnley in a key matchup of Matchday 22. While the Cityzens seek to establish themselves at the top, the Clarets, in the relegation zone, are desperately fighting for points. The battle at the Etihad promises excitement and urgency at both ends of the table.
Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League
Manchester City face a crucial clash against Brentford on Matchday 23. With both teams in search of vital points, the clash at Griffin Park promises intense emotions. The Cityzens are looking to assert themselves at the top of the table, while Brentford aim to surprise and climb positions. The action is assured in this duel scheduled for February 5 at 9:00 p.m.
Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League
Manchester City prepares to host Everton in a confrontation that promises emotions, remembering their last match where the Cityzens emerged victorious with a score of 1-3. With Everton eager to reverse the result, the Etihad Stadium will witness an intense battle when these contenders meet again. The revenge narrative adds an intriguing touch to this clash, which is sure to be followed closely by fans.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
HuddersfieldEdit
|
January 7th
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:0 MX
|
FA CUP
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
January 13th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
January 31
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
February 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
Feb. 10
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
