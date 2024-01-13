After the intense match at St James' Park against Newcastle, Manchester City faces a not entirely easy schedule, with clashes in the FA Cup, Premier and Champions League. Possibly, and to everyone's surprise, the European confrontation will be one of the simplest, and City, all the luck in that draw that was missing in the last FA Cup. These will be the next 5 games of the club led by Pepe:
Tottenham vs Manchester City, FA Cup
After passing a fairly easy round against the Mancunian club against Huddersfield Town by a result of 5-0, Pep Guardiola's men have had a really complicated fourth round of the FA Cup. Two of the members of the Big Six will face each other, in this case at Tottenham's home to advance to the round of 16 of the competition.
Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League
Manchester City faces Burnley in a key matchup on Matchday 22. While the Cityzens seek to establish themselves at the top, those coached by Kompany, in the relegation zone, are desperately fighting for points. The battle at the Etihad promises excitement and urgency at both ends of the table.
Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League
Manchester City face a crucial clash against Brentford on Matchday 23. With both teams in search of vital points, the clash at Griffin Park promises intense emotions. The team led by Pep seeks to assert itself at the top of the table, while Brentford aspires to surprise and climb positions. The action is assured in this duel scheduled for February 5 at 9:00 p.m.
Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League
Manchester City prepares to host Everton in a confrontation that promises emotions, remembering their last match where the Cityzens emerged victorious with a score of 1-3. With Everton eager to reverse the result, the Etihad Stadium will witness an intense battle when these contenders meet again. The revenge narrative adds an intriguing touch to this clash, which is sure to be followed closely by fans.
Kobenhavn vs Manchester City, Champions League
In the exciting first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, Kobenhavn faces the imposing Manchester City. The event promises intensity and tactical strategies as both teams look for a crucial advantage to advance in the competition. The second leg will be played in Manchester. A priori, a mere procedure for Mancunians.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Tottenham
|
26 of January
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
January 31
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
February 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
Feb. 10
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Kobenhavn
|
February 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
#schedule #Manchester #City39s #games #comeback #Newcastle
Leave a Reply