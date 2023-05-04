Manchester City take the lead after beating West Ham 3-0 in a date with history. Erling Haaland scored became the first human to score 35 goals in a Premier League season. It was also not the only record of the night. Phil Foden scored City’s 1,000th goal since Guardiola took over. Below we show you the schedule of the next 5 games of the ”Skyblues”:
A priori it is considered one of the simplest encounters. They will have to fight against a Leeds United that today has very few arguments to counter the offensive arsenal that Pep Guardiola’s team presents.
The party of the parties. The ‘citizens’ will try to beat the king of the competition. Real Madrid is today the rival to beat, and it gives the feeling that if you want to win the Champions League you have to go over Ancelotti’s team. If there is a team that can achieve it, it is this.
Everton sneaks into Pep’s calendar between the Champions League semifinals. Despite the fact that this year they are not showing their best version (they are in relegation places), they got a valuable draw in their last match against the ‘citizens’.
After going through the Santiago Bernabéu, the Etihd Stadium will be the place where it will be decided who will occupy a place in the Champions League Final that will be decided in Istanbul.
After finding out if Manchester City or Real Madrid will reach the Champions League final, Guardiola will receive Chelsea at home. A team that needs like rain in May to finish this season, since they have gone 9 games in a row without knowing the victory, chaining six losses in a row.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
leeds
|
May 6th
|
16:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
May 9
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UCL
|
Everton
|
may 14
|
15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
may 17th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
UCL
|
Chelsea
|
May 21th
|
17:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 10:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
