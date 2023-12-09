Liverpool visited Selhurst Park this Saturday to visit Crystal Palace in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Premier League and achieved a great comeback to take the three points. Mateta put Burnley ahead in the 57th minute from the penalty spot, but Salah and Elliot in stoppage time turned the score around (2-1).
After having achieved this victory, below we look at the games that Liverpool will have to face in the coming weeks:
More Premier League news
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool, matchday 6 of the Europa League group stage
The Reds’ next match will be the Europa League duel against Union Saint-Gilloise, on the sixth day of the group stage. Liverpool will visit the Belgian team and they do so with qualification for the round of 16 and first place assured.
Liverpool vs Manchester United, 17th day of the Premier League
Liverpool host Manchester United in what will be the big match of matchday 17 of the Premier League. The Red Devils have not quite found their identity despite having great players on all lines, but even so, Ten Hag’s team is capable of the best and the worst, and its best version always comes out against top rivals level.
Liverpool vs West Ham, EFL CUP
The confrontation between Liverpool and West Ham anticipates a duel full of intensity in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup. Two teams in excellent form collide at Anfield, promising a vibrant and decisive spectacle in the English competition. The tie is a single match, so whoever loses will be eliminated from the competition.
Liverpool vs Arsenal, 18th matchday of the Premier League
The week looks complicated for the red team, as three days after the EFL Cup tie they will host Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated matches because, at the moment, they are the first two in the table and they will surely give us a great show.
Burnley vs Liverpool, 19th matchday of the Premier League
On Boxing Day, Liverpool will face Burnley away from home, a team that occupies relegation positions and should not put the Reds in too much trouble.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Union Saint-Gilloise
|
December 14th
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar +
|
Man United
|
December 17
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
December 20th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL CUP
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
December 23th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
December 26
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#schedule #Liverpools #matches #victory #Crystal #Palace #Premier #League
Leave a Reply