We will explore the fascinating itinerary that awaits Liverpool in the next five challenges, where each match is an opportunity to consolidate their position in the Premier League and European competitions. From exciting duels at Anfield to clashes in hostile territory, the Reds are preparing for a journey of high tension and football determination.
In the weekday, those coached by Jürgen Klopp will have to travel to Sheffield to face a Sheffield United team that initially should not make things difficult for those at Anfield.
At the weekend, Klopp’s men will once again play a game away from their stadium to face Crystal Palace. They will face a mid-table team that can put the red team in trouble.
The last of these five matches for the Reds will be the Europa League duel against Union Saint-Gilloise, on the sixth day of the group stage. Liverpool will visit the Belgian team and it is expected that they will do so as a team in the round of 16. Depending on the results of the fifth day, we will see if Liverpool has something at stake in this match or arrives with its homework well done.
Liverpool receives a Manchester United that has not yet found its identity despite having great players on all lines. Ten Hag’s team is capable of the best and the worst, but the best version of him always comes out against top-level opponents.
The imminent confrontation between Liverpool and West Ham anticipates a duel full of intensity in the EFL Cup. Two teams in excellent form collide at Anfield, promising a vibrant and decisive spectacle in the English competition.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Sheffield United
|
6th of December
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
December 9
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Union SG
|
December 14th
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
UEL
|
Movistar +
|
Man United
|
December 17
|
17:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
December 20th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL CUP
|
DAZN
